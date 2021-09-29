Sandra Huerta Flores, age 40, of 207 Tanglewood Way, and wife of Antonio Paniagua, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Iramuco Guanajuato, Mexico, she was a daughter of Juan Huerta Zamudio and Catarina Flores Rodriguez. Sandra was employed with Bosch Rexroth and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Laurens. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, and friend who loved butterflies and all things purple.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are her three children, Priscila Paniagua Huerta, Cristaly Paniagua Huerta, and Antonio Paniagua Huerta, Jr; and her siblings, Alejandra Huerta Flores, Juan Huerta Flores, Gabriela Huerta Flores, Yoana Huerta Flores, and Vanessa Huerta Flores.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church conducted by Father Hugo with burial following in Westview Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
