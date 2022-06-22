Sara Ann Faulkenberry Long, 79, died Thursday, June 16, following a short illness.
Born in Lancaster in 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Sara Bridges Faulkenberry of Heath Springs.
Mrs. Long was a product of Lancaster County schools and a graduate of Columbia College. She was an educator by profession. Living most of her adult life in Laurens County, she retired following a lengthy career as an English teacher at Laurens District 55 High School where she had a reputation of requiring exacting precision and deep thought from her students. A lover of
culture and literature, Mrs. Long particularly enjoyed American literature of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Surviving are her daughters, Paige Ingram Long (Christian) of Chapin and Ann Heather Morris (Stephen) of Silverstreet; grandchildren Elizabeth Ann Tollison, Grace Ingram Stegmaier, Bennett Anderson Tollison, and Ella Bridges Stegmaier; brothers John Faulkenberry of North Myrtle Beach and Edward Coke Faulkenberry of Heath Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Baptized into the faith as an infant, Mrs. Long was a lifelong Christian. She was a member of the Methodist Church in her adolescence and then became a Lutheran in her adulthood.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 413 West Farley Avenue in Laurens. The Reverend Gary Loadholdt will preside. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Public Library, 1017 West Main Street, Laurens, South Carolina 29360 or the American Cancer Society, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, South Carolina 29646.