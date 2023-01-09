Sara Jean Hamby Blackwell, age 83, resident of Teakwood Drive, widow of Ralph "Jack" E. Blackwell, Sr., passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born July 13, 1939 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Leon T. Hamby and the late Julia Tucker Hamby. She loved her family, yard sales, thrift stores, and could never pass up a good deal.
She is survived by her four sons, Ricky Blackwell (Mattie) of Laurens, Alan Blackwell (Shelia) of Spartanburg, Lamar Robinson (Beth) of Clinton, and Lee Robinson of Laurens; two daughters, Tami Meyer (Stewart) of Aiken, and Bonnie Hughes (Lewis) of Clinton: numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Martha Bolt of Virginia; and a special friend to her and the family, Dale Jackson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Rogers, Mable Pearson, Faye Hall, Gladys Clark, James Hamby, Jack Hamby, Troy Hamby, LT Hamby, and her daughter Deborah Meador, and one grandson, Chad Robinson.
Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Dr. Brian Malone and Rev. Derek Parker officiating.
