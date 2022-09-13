Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 38, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Betty Steele Mullins of Laurens and the late George Mullins. An employee of St. Francis Hospital, Sarah loved to cook and was loved by all her friends and family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiance’ Oneal Williams of Laurens, brothers, Eric Null of Maryland, and Douglas Null (Elizabeth) of Pendleton; sisters, Racheal Rogers (James) of Duncan and McCheal Fell of West Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time.
