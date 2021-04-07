Sarah Frances Fowler Hammett Ely - Piedmont

Sarah Frances Fowler Hammett Ely, 85, of Piedmont, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at PRISMA – Laurens County Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ely and Patti Pressley (Vic); son, Tim Ely (Judy); grandchildren, Eric, Alisha, Amanda, John Paul and Hannah; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ely; daughter, Suzanne Ely; son, Tommy Ely; and sister, Willie Herring.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, April 9, 2021, at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 1435 Easley Hwy, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.