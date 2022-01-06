Sarah Josephine Taylor Collins - Laurens

Sarah Josephine Taylor Collins, known throughout her life as Sadie, passed away at Hospice of Laurens County on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the age of 94.
She was born in Laurens, SC on December 31, 1927, the daughter of Lewis Hayne Taylor and Avie Inez Templeton, and the granddaughter of Thaddeus Boardman Taylor and Olive Duvall and of Samuel Hood Templeton and Annie Leola Martin, all of Laurens County.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Fred Collins who died in 1997 and her brother Dr. Lewis Hayne Taylor Jr. and sister Evelyn Louise Taylor.
Sadie was the beloved mother of four children: Catherine Ann Briner of Oregon, Matilda "Til" Lynn Culbertson (Glenn) of Laurens, Robert Fred Collins Jr. of the home, and Hayne Taylor Collins (Dawn) of Gray Court, and grandmother of Courtney Taylor Mims (Jesse), Ryland Glenn Culbertson (Katy), Chad Lee Pardue, Avie Lee Gainey (Kevin), Sarah Taylor Collins, and Wendy Patricia Collins, and great-grandmother of Alden, Henley and Oliver Mims, Porter and Maxci Culbertson, and Lillian Pardue.
Sadie and her sister Evelyn attended the South Carolina School for the Deaf in Spartanburg, SC and Gallaudet College in Washington, DC. After raising her children and taking care of her disabled husband for many years, Sadie realized a lifelong dream to work in a library when she was employed part-time at the Laurens County Public Library. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, watching old movies with closed captions, and working crossword, sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She was an ardent tv fan of Georgia football and professional basketball and loved eating out with family and sweet treats of any kind especially cupcakes and ice cream.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at the Laurens City Cemetery on Saturday, January 8 at 11:00am, with visitation following. Attendees are requested to wear masks. The Kennedy Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the Laurens County Public Library or Hospice of Laurens County.
The family wishes to extend its appreciation to the kind and caring staff at Hospice of Laurens County, and at the Laurens and Newberry Hospitals and Martha Franks Rehab Center.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com