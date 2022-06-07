Sarah Porter Lester Smith, age 84, wife of Randell P. Smith of Laurens, SC passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at National Heath Care of Laurens.
She was born September 17, 1937, in Dyersburg, TN and was the daughter of the late Herman Odie Lester and Gladys Porter Lester.
Mrs. Smith was a Teacher and Assistant Principal, having received her Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science from Texas Woman’s University; her Master of Arts in Teaching from Converse College; her Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision and her Education Specialist in Administration and Supervision from Clemson University; finally receiving her Doctorate of Education from Vanderbilt University.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Porter Smith (Donna) of Owens Cross Roads, AL; her daughter, Marian S. Nee of Laurens, SC; her grandchildren, Ben Smith, Matthew Nee, Cole Smith, Mason Smith, and Evan Smith.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Caleb Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken officiating. The family will greet friends in Hunter Hall from 3-4 PM prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P O Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or by visiting http://gifts.mdanderson.org online or the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens will be assisting the family with arrangements.