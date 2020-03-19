Ms. Savannah Pressley, age 94, of 108 Oak Street, Clinton, S.C., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Laruens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by four sons, James (Karen) Pressley, Andrew (Mary) Pressley, Michael (Patricia) Pressley, and John (Gloria) Pressley; five daughter, Corrine Gilliam, Georgia Mae Cunningham Annie Lucille (Robert) Anderson, Christine Fortson, Jacqueline (Timothy) Williams; and one brother, John L. (Corine) Pressley; 28 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Savannah Pressley will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, S.C., with the Reverend Tony Cunningham officiating, burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of her daughter Jacqueline and Timothy Williams 203 Essex Drive in Clinton, S.C,
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.