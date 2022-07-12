Seth Makaio Balentine, 19, of Gray Court, son, brother, grandson, friend and businessman, passed away Sunday, July 10th, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Left behind to mourn his loss are his parents, Adrian and Amber Balentine, sister Brooke Brownlee and brother-in-law, Braden, of Laurens, sister Elyse Wieszczecinski of Simpsonville, grandmother Diane “G-ma” Nelson of Clare, MI, grandparents Johnnie “Ya Yo” and Dianne Balentine of Ware Shoals, aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends, and his best friend, Jasen McCurry.
Greeting him at The Gates are his grandfather, Paul Nelson, grandmother, Raquel Balentine, and his four-legged buddy, Barnaby.
Seth and his dad founded Slingin’ Blades when Seth was 14, and in 2020 Seth became the sole owner of Southern Outdoors Management. He took pride in his work and built a successful business through countless hours of hard work and determination.
Seth loved his family, God, his truck, his friends and his business. He lived his life with an unrivaled passion, full of energy and the drive to succeed. His presence here on Earth changed the course of many lives, and we are all better people for having known him.
The family wishes to thank Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department, Sargent Chad Edwards with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp for their kindness and compassion. We are praying for all of you.
A Celebration of Seth’s Life will begin at 4 o’clock Sunday, July 17th at Ole Blue Truck Farm, 874 Dogwood Road Gray Court, SC 29644. The family asks that you come as you are, bring your pictures and your memories, and join them as they remember the baby who changed their lives and the man he became.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seth M. Balentine Young Entrepreneur Scholarship Fund, c/o Fletcher Funeral Service 1218 North Main Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
“Work Hard. Dirty hands, clean money, reach goals, stay hungry.”