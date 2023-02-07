Shannon Teressa McGowan - Laurens

Ms. Shannon Teressa McGowan was born September 26, 1974, to Robert Lee Sr. and Rosa Mae Rice McGowan in Laurens, South Carolina.

She previously worked at Disposo as a Line Leader and was a member of Duncan Creek Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina.

Shannon entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the age of forty-eight at MUSC Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. 

In addition to her father, she leaves to cherish her two sons, Akevius and Kemarion McGowan; her brothers, Robert (Lucy) McGowan, Jamie McGowan, Jason (Tanist) McGowan, Anthony McGowan, and Joshua (Alicia) McGowan; her sisters, Shirley McGowan, Stephanie (Rakim) McGowan, and Sabrina Carwise; a special aunt, Jannie Rice; a special uncle, Izell McGowan; special cousins, Melissa Thompson and Beverly McGowan Jones, a host of other relatives and friends.  

 