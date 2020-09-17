Shantella Tameka Lee - Abbeville

Ms. Shantella Tameka Lee was born on March 18, 1985 in Abbeville, South Carolina to Ella Ruth of Abbeville, South Carolina and Quientin Spearman of Columbia, South Carolina. She was raised in the home of her grandparents, Regina Lee and Samuel Agnew.
She attended the public schools of Abbeville County, South Carolina.
Ms. Lee was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville, South Carolina.
She was employed with McDonald's and Bilo until her health declined.
Shan was known as the "Diva." She enjoyed dressing up, shopping, taking pictures, being sassy, and talking with her twin, Quin.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cornelius Wright Spearman and one uncle John Lee.
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Ms. Shantella Tameka Lee was called home to be with the Lord at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina at the age of thirty-five.
In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish fond memories three sister: Kayla Lee and Quintella (Jarvis) Guillebeaux both of Abbeville, SC, and Carolyn Covington of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Melvin Boyd, Jr. of Abbeville, SC; her grandparents: Rebina Lee and Samuel Agnew of Abbeville, SC, and Bishop Emmanuel Spearman of Hodges, SC; her godpaents: Angela and Micheal Boyd; her godchildren: Samyia Boud of Greenwood, SC and Kendonian Howland of Abbeville, SC;; six aunts: Mary (Leroy) London of Abbeville, SC, Angela (Michael) Boyd, Annette (Maxie) Coleman, and Tonya Carter all of Greenwoodd, SC, Pamela McDaniels andTrisha Pope both of Columbia, SC; eight uncles: David Lee, Greg Lee, James (Demetra) Lee, and Travis Lee all of Abbeville, SC; Thomas (Stacey) Lee of Hephzibah, GA, Vincent Spearman Of Greenwood, SC; Charlie Spearman of Atlanta, GA, and Derrick Spearman of San Antonio, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who mourn her passing.