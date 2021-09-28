Sharon McGlohon Morse, age 71, of 100 Glendale Drive, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Edward and Ercell Jones McGlohon. A member of Calvary Baptist Church, Sharon retired from Torrington.
Surviving is her daughter, Dawn Turner (Buddy) of Laurens; brother, David McGlohon of Laurens; sisters, Kaye Weersing and Ann Harlan both of Clinton; grandchildren, Jessica Cooper (Jake), Andrew Turner, both of Laurens and Julianne Turner of Columbia; and one great granddaughter, Ellakate Cooper of Laurens.
Memorial services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
