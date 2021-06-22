Sharon Messer Adams, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on December 18, 1956 and was a daughter of the late Kenneth Messer Sr. and Shelby Moore Messer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill and was a former employee of Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs and Woven Electronics. She was also a former cook and a houseparent at the Boys Farm of Newberry.
Ms. Adams is survived by her daughter, Kelly Jones (Kurt Ponder) of Wellford, SC; her brother, Timmy Messer of Cross Hill; her grandchildren, Taylor Stockton of Piedmont, SC and Dale Black of Duncan, SC; and her great-grandchild, Brazyn Stockton.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Ken Messer, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 3PM at the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2:45 pm at the church.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, 761 N. Main Street, Cross Hill, SC 29332.
