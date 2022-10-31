“Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you, until we meet again.”
Sheila Kaye Kiser Cathcart, wife of Bobby Cathcart of Woodruff, SC, transitioned to eternal life peacefully the morning of Saturday, October 29th, 2022 with her loving family by her side at Prisma Health Laurens Memorial Hospital.
Though she will be missed here on earth, Sheila’s loved ones find peace in her reunion with her son, Charles (Blue) Hardin Lyons III of Laurens, SC and parents Barbara Aikers, and George Kiser.
She is survived by and will be forever remembered with loving hearts for her sweet unconditional love by, her daughter, Tabetha Michelle Lyons of Saluda, SC, son Trevor Newell Stonell of Hodges,SC, daughter in law (widow of Charles (Blue) Hardin Lyons III), April Lyons of Laurens, SC, grandchildren Corey Mccall and wife Stephanie McCall, Brittany Lyons, Selena Coleman and Husband Shaquivius Coleman, Charles (CJ) Lyons, Cody Mccall, Blake Lyons, Courtney (Jade) Mccall, Bryson Collier, Brianna Lyons, Ellie Taylor, Gracie Lyons, Caden Stonell, Jorja Stonell, Miley Stonell, and her great grandchildren, Kyleigh Mccall, Ryan Mccall, Grayson Mccall, Cayne Mccall, MaryJane Mccall, Kyla Coleman, A’Den Coleman, Zola Coleman, Gabriel Lyons, Brayson Lyons, Khyrein Lyons, Sophie Fulmer, Korey Marchbanks, Blaine Mccall, Kohen Mccall, and unborn baby Noah Jay.
Sheila was born in Georgia and was raised up in Greenwood, SC before moving to Waterloo,SC and attending school in Laurens, SC where she planted her roots and grew her beautiful family. She lived to love and loved her family with her whole heart. She loved Jesus, and to say “I just love you so much”, a hot cup of coffee, lady bugs, and her tiny dog in her lap but mostly she just loved to share conversation with the ones she loved the most.
Services will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church (5009 Old Laurens Rd, Greenwood, SC, 29649) on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 from 3-5pm. Any donations may be given to the church for services.