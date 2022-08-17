Shelba Hux Ross, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, North Carolina. She was born November 25, 1937 in Tabor City, North Carolina to Rena Todd Hux and Benjamin Hux.
On November 16, 1958 she married Richard Ross and they resided most of their wonderful 52 years together in Laurens, South Carolina.
Shelba worked as a Lab Technician for many years and also worked as the school nurse for Laurens District 55 High School until her retirement in 2002. She was beloved by her friends, coworkers, and students, and was known for her poise, quick wit, and sense of humor. She was an amazing mother who loved spending time with family, reading, playing card games, golf at Lakeside Country Club, and watching sports. Shelba was also a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with loved ones.
Shelba is remembered by her children, Margaret Gorum (Joe) of Laurens, Richard Ross Jr. (Cathy) of Mt. Pleasant, Dianne Ross (Julia) of Asheville, Elizabeth Partin (Tyler) of Goose Creek, and Eryn Eason (Jamey) of Mt. Croghan; and 7 grandchildren, Addison, Jori, Jordan, Ross, Caroline, Marshall, and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Ross Sr., her brother, Harold Hux, and her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on August 20th at First United Methodist Church, 244 West Main Street, Laurens, South Carolina. Visitation will begin at 1 pm followed by the Memorial at 2 pm.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Laurens or the charity of your choice.