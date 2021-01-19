Shelby Taylor Jenkins widow of L.B. Jenkins of 3468 Poplar Springs Road went to be with the Lord January 17 2021. Born in Joanna, she was the daughter of Charles Winfred Taylor and Pearl McCurry Taylor.
She grew up in Ware Shoals and graduated from Ware Shoals High School. She loved her hometown and had wonderful childhood memories with many stories to tell of the adventures she and her brother and sisters had.
She retired from Southeast Federal Credit Union. She worshiped at West Main Street Church of God where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved the Lord with all of her heart. She loved people.
Surviving are her daughter Pamela Jenkins Hall(Ricky),granddaughter Laura Leigh Hall, grandson RJ Hall(Meredith), great grandsons Caden and Nolan Hall, great granddaughter Tennyson Hall and beloved brother Charles Winfred Taylor (Wint).
She is predeceased by a precious granddaughter Jessica Hall, son-in-law Ricky Hall, beloved sisters Juanita Hughes (Leon), Betty Couch Saul (Wib/Jim) and Opal Elgin.
The family is at the home of her grandson RJ Hall 156 Pond Oak Lane Columbia SC 29212
A remembrance service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to:
MSA Home Health & Hospice
166 Stoneridge Drive Suite 100
Columbia, SC 29210 or to
West Main Street Church of God
39 West Main Street
Ware Shoals, SC 29692