Sherman “Slick” Landers, age 68, of 482 Burton Creekside Road passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Warren Landers and Sallie Emert Landers.
Mr. Landers was self-employed in construction, he enjoyed fishing and Go Cart Racing.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Holmes Landers; his daughters, Sherry Nicole Dunaway (Keith) and Susan Landers Estes; granddaughter, Autumn Shifferly (Alan); his grandsons, Braydon Smart of Clinton, Bryson Smart of Laurens, and Cameron Estes of Clinton; his great-grandson, Braxton Shifferly; and three sisters.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his four brothers and a grandson Keldon.
A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com