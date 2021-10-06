Sherrill Elders - Enoree

Sherrill Elders, age 58, of 605 Lighthouse Road, and wife of Steve Elders I, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prisma Laurens County Hospital.
She was born in Shelby, NC and was a daughter of the late Rev. Everett Dean Tyner and Frances “Bobby” Hyde Tyner . Sherrill was a member of New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church and a caregiver to many. She deeply loved her church, church family and God. She met no stranger and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was affectionately known as “MawMaw” to her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Steven Lee Elders, II (Heather) of Enoree; her daughter in law, Jennifer Burr Elders of Enoree; her brothers, Rocky Dean Tyner (Wanda), Eddie Tyner (Janice), Tony Tyner (Connie), and James Tyner (April); her sister, Starr Tyner Wade (Jamie); her grandchildren, Peyton Leigh Elders, Janet Nicole Elders, Piper Lynn Elders; her father in law, Rev. Jack Elders and wife Jean “Sunshine” Elders; and brothers and sisters in law, Steve and Jackie Williams, Janice Elders, Patty Elders and Debra and William Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Jack Dean Elders and her brother, Ray Tyner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 PM at New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service at 12PM at the church.
The family will be at 535 Lighthouse Road, Enoree, SC 29335.
Memorials may be made to New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2315 Torrington Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
