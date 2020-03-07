Shirley Ann Griffin, age 80, of 109 Mary Street and widow of Connie Odell Griffin, Sr. passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late James Brewington and Irene Lawson Brewington Easley.
Mrs. Griffin was a homemaker and member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Shirley is survived by her son, Charles Griffin, of Laurens; daughters, Janet Griffin of Joanna, Connie Stroud and Debbie Thomas both of Clinton; brother, Raymond Brewington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by, a son, Connie Odell Griffin, Jr.; a daughter, Pamela Diann Young; two sisters, Inez Crawford, Hazel and two brothers, Ellis Brewington and J.M. Brewington.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.