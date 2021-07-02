Shirley Perkey Taylor - Laurens

Shirley Perkey Taylor, age 85, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Martha Frank Retirement Community.
Born in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Virgie Perkey. She retired from The Palmetto Bank, was former member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and a later member of Surfside Baptist Church. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by: daughters, Lisa Smith of Liberty and Sharon Sluder (David) of Laurens; grandchildren, Tara Brown (Rob), Casey Dargis (Aaron), Sean McQueen and Seth McQueen; great-grandchildren, Gibson, Kathryn, Grace and Sawyer; cousin, Steve Knight (Kristi); and beloved friend, Nancy Coggins.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by two husbands, Maurice Taylor and John Hogan and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Perkey.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Leon Bible and Dr. H. Lawton Neely. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Martha Franks Rasor Chapel immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
