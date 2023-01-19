Shirley R. Adair, age 76, resident of Joanna, widow of Gene Ray Adair, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
She was born November 11, 1946 in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late James A. and Ellen Lavinia Bundrick Baker. She was formerly employed with Joanna Mills and later retired from Asten-Johnson. She loved her Lord, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but above all she loved her animals. Mrs. Adair was a member of Breakthrough Tabernacle.
Mrs. Adair is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. "Randy" Tinsley (Sandy) and Tony Tinsley (Sheila); a daughter, Sandra L. Byers (Tim); her sister, Jamie Lisa Knight; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Adair; a brother, Jimmy Baker, and a sister, Debra Prather.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Breakthrough Tabernacle with Rev. Karl Mosier officiating. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the church.
The family will be at her home, between the hours of 12:00 and 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breakthrough Tabernacle, PO Box 176, Joanna, SC 29351.