Shirley Starnes Harris Brubaker, age 72, passed away on January 16, 2021 at her home in Cross Hill, SC surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 3, 1948 in Lockhart, SC and was a daughter of the late Luther Starnes and Pearl Miller Starnes Wyatt Woody.
She was also predeceased by her loving step-father, Tom Wyatt.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Glenn Brubaker of the home with whom she enjoyed 40 blissful years of marriage.
Her children, Tommy (Dianne) Harris of Clinton; Terri (Tim) Dotson of Waterloo; Angi (Chris) Laws of Mountville; Debbie (Russell) Vines of Greenwood and Tammy Brubaker of Coronaca.
Her sisters, Martha (Richard) Davenport of Laurens; Polly Phillips of Laurens and Sarah (Mike) Dickson of Clinton.
Her brother, Martin (Mildred) Starnes of Mountville and brother-in-law Robert Woody of Hickory Tavern.
Shirley was also predeceased by her first husband, Tommy Harris of Clinton; former sister-in-law, Virginia Avery; sister, Ella Mae Woody of Hickory Tavern and brothers, Luther Starnes of Ninety Six and Henry Starnes of Clinton and one great grandchild, Cameron Laws of Kinards.
Shirley has 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Many of you may know Shirley as “The Little Debbie Lady.” She and her husband were independent Little Debbie distributors in the Laurens and Clinton area for 26 years.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 20th 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel of Gray Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at the Brubaker residence.
