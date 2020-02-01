Shirley Lorene Waters, age 70, formerly of 286 Marshall Road, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at National Health Care of Clinton.
She was born in Laurens County and was the daughter of the late John Allen and Mary Marshall Bledsoe.
Mrs. Waters was a member of the Bonds Crossroads Pentecostal Holiness Church
She is survived by her husband Jackie R. Waters; her son, Tony Waters; her daughters, Donna Knott and Melissa Thomas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
