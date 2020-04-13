Shirlie "Nanette" Walston Wilbanks - Laurens

Shirlie “Nanette” Walston Wilbanks, age 63, of 174 Pinson Road, and wife of Robert “Tommy” Wilbanks, Sr, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Nancy Jones Walston and the late Roger Merrill Walston, Sr. Nanette retired from Walmart Distribution Center and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was a proud Breast Cancer Survivor.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are her children, Robert Wilbanks, Jr. of Fountain Inn, Paul Merrill of Fountain Inn, and Kimberley Paige Teal (Jonathan) of Laurens; brothers, Roger Walston, Jr. (Cindy) of Laurens and James Walston (Janet) of Mountville; grandchildren, Zachary Bridges, Caitlin Wilbanks, Brison Teal, and Jamison Teal; and great-grandchildren, Kamden Agnew and Kohen Agnew.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
