Sidney Alton Carter - Clinton

Sidney A. Carter, age 54, of Joanna, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
He was born March 1, 1967 in Clinton, SC and was a son of Cynthia Hazel Jackson and the late Larry Carter.
Mr. Carter is survived by his daughter, Cassidy Carter of Joanna; sister, Betty Jo South of Joanna; his brother, Johnny Jackson of Laurens, SC; and his nieces, Paige and Ashley South both of Joanna.
The Family will receive friends Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 2 to 4 PM at the Breakthrough Tabernacle in Joanna.