Sidney “Sid” Carter, III, age 75, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
He was born in Anniston, AL and grew up in Lake City, SC and was the son the late Sidney Carter, II and Doris Cole Carter. He was graduate of the University of Georgia and worked in the retail industry for years. He was the owner of Carter’s Gifts in Clinton for 12 years, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of 42 years, Hilda V. Carter of the home; his daughter, Vaughn Carter Vick (Sean) of Greenville; his grandson, Duncan Vick; and his sister, Sharyn Mooney of Lancaster.
The family will hold a Private Memorial Service and will announce additional service information at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sid’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Please share a condolence will the Carter Family at www.grayfuneralhome.com