Simeon B. Stoilkov - Inman

Simeon B. Stoilkov, 81, of Inman and husband of Jerri Hawkins Stoilkov passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
Born in Sofia, Bulgaria he was a son of the late Borislav Stoilkov and Dana Stoilkova. Mr. Stoilkov graduated high school and then was called on to serve in the Bulgaria military. After serving his country, Simeon worked with his brother as a plumber for many years in Bulgaria. Simeon moved to the United States in 1973 and became a citizen in 1978. He worked as a machinist before his illness required him to retire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: nieces, Katie Owens and Dessi Armstrong; a nephew, Simeon Stoilkov; and great nephews, Andrew Armstrong and Oliver Armstrong.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Georgi Stoilkov.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Humane Society.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.