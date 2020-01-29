Skyla Marie Gamble, age 18, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2019 at the Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Brandon, Fla., and was a daughter of Shawn M. Gamble (Amanda) of Waterloo and Brenda Murray of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Cameron Gamble, Brennon Hunt, Emmanuel Hunt and Dominic Shaffer; her sisters, Destiny Gamble and Sophia Sasnett; Grandmother, Stacy White and Grandfather, Tom White; Uncle, Brett White; and Aunt, Teresa Murray.
Skyla was a beautiful young lady who loved the outdoors, drawing, hanging out with her family, 4-wheeling in the woods. She liked living life to the fullest every moment. She was a diehard country girl and wasn’t afraid to get dirty. She was funny and would light up the room with her smile. She loved putting together Jigsaw puzzles.
Skyla also enjoyed spending time with the cats and dogs and also loved catching lizards and frogs. She always tried to make her dad proud.
