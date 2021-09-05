Mr. Willie James Henderson, better known as Mr. Son Henderson, age 93, of 193 Winetta Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, South Carolina.
He is survived by four sons, Thomas Mobley, Willie J (Fannie) Henderson, Jr., Curtis (Rita) Henderson, and George E. (Yvonne) Henderson; one daughter, Norma (Louis) Moses; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred Lindsey, and Gladys Simpson.
A celebration of life for Mr. Willie James Henderson Sr. better known as Mr. Son Henderson and his loving wife Mrs. Imogene Richardson Henderson will be held together 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center, Laurens with Reverend Guy Sullivan, presiding, and Bishop Emanuel Spearman, officiating.
Burial will at Westview Memorial Park, Laurens. The family is at their respective homes. Public viewing will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 12 noon until 6p.m. Mask are required!!!!
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangments.