SSgt. James William (Bill) Tate (US Army Retired), died Wednesday, 26 Oct 2022 at his home. Born on 25 Nov 1940 in Easley to James Robert and Avis Louise Tate (deceased), he was 81.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Tate and two daughters, Kimberly Tate and Joya Humphreys, a brother Larry Tate, sister Samantha Trouton and daughter-in-law, Sarah Tate.
Surviving are his sons and their spouses, Mike and Angie, Eric, Mark and Melissa along with grandchildren Aaron, Michele, Martina, Anna, Megan, Cory, Cameron, Elanie and Christopher. He also had seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, brothers and their spouses, Lynda and Walker Birdsong, Diane and Bobby Brewer, Bob and Kathy, John, Ernie and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Bill lived his life with a deep love for Christ and his family. He was a long-haul truck driver and served in the Army for over 20 years. His passions were music and fishing. He could play anything with strings and played with several country and gospel bands. In his later years, he most enjoyed fishing with his sons.
He died peacefully at home in the presence of family. His internment, with full military honors, will be held at Woodland Park in Greenville, SC. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday November 5th at Victory Worship Center of Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James W. Tate can be made to: WoundedWarriorProject.org.
