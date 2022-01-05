Stacy Lemuel Corley - Honea Path

Stacy Lemuel Corley, age 63, of Honea Path, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late L. E. “Eddie” Corley, Jr. and Florine Langley Corley Woods. Stacy was employed with GE and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by: the love of his life, Kathy Templeton of Gray Court; his brothers, Russell Corley (Judith), Gary Corley (Angie), Kent Corley (Liz), all of Laurens and Dale Corley of Hickory Tavern; sisters, Amanda Reid (Kevin) and Jenny Lynn Landreth (David) all of Simpsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Terrell Corley and Christopher Corley.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Dr. Greg Hellams.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
