Stanley L. Smith, Sr., age 71, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late James H. Smith and Elizabeth L. Smith. Mr. Smith was unique in his own way and was a great storyteller always with good story to tell. He was a man of many words and had a laugh that was just infectious, but most importantly he was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Menita “Betty” Smith of the home; his son, Lamar Smith, Jr. (Kim) of Clinton; his daughter, Stephanie L. Smith of Laurens; his grandchildren, Kasey Jackson, Brittany Smith, Kelsey Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Blake Smith, and Brianna Smith; his great-grandchildren, Bentley Smith, Raelyn Smith, Berkley Jackson, Brenley Jackson, Gunner Tucker, and Becklyn Jackson; and his sisters, Sharon McCoulough, Tracy Smith, and Lesa Jackson.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Darrell Joe Smith.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.