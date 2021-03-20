Stella Marie Hall Reeder - Ware Shoals

Stella Marie Hall Reeder, 61, wife of Charles Edward “Eddie” Reeder, of Incline Drive, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home.
Born in Winnsboro, she was a daughter of the late Johnny and Willie McCurry Hall.
She was a 1978 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and had attended Piedmont Tech.
Surviving are her husband of the home, three daughters, Rebecca Page Allen (Randy) of Ware Shoals, Stephanie Jan Borgnis (James) of Pauline, and Sally Marie Smith of Fletcher, NC, and eight grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.