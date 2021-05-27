Stephanie Lind Thompson - Greenwood

Stephanie Lind Thompson, 53, of 303 Haltiwanger Rd. passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Lois Abercrombie Revis of Waterloo and the late T. David Sloan, Jr. Stephanie was previously employed with Fuji Film for nineteen years and was currently employed with Kellar Lawrence Real Estate Company in Greenwood. She was an avid Clemson fan and loved animals.
In addition to her mother, she was survived by a sister, Suzanne Butler of Laurens; niece, Michele Johnson (Jeff) of Greenville; nephew, Zoli Makocy (Dyanna) of Laurens; and great nieces and nephews, Witt, Hayes, Abby and Zee.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tommy Cox, Rev. Adair Rogers and Mrs. Debbie Simpson. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery prior to the service.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at her mother’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.