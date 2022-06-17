Stephen “Chandler” Beaty, II, age 54, of Laurens, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1968 in Clinton, SC, and was a son of Stephen Chandler and Cynthia Bishop Beaty. He was formerly employed with Wal-Mart Distribution and Lanford Welding. Chandler was a "Jack of All Trades", he could build motorcycles, houses, or anything you wanted to perfection.
Chandler was a member of Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, Chandler is survived by his son, Dylan Chandler Beaty of Laurens; his daughter Brennan Olivia Beaty of Laurens; the mother of his children, Angie Beaty; his sisters, Melanie Sward of Laurens, and Georgianna Ballenger (Robert) of Greenwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com