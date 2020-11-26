Stephen Charles Richitelli, age 63, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
He was born in New Haven, CT and was a son of the late Charles Richitelli and Elizabeth Godialis Richitelli.
Mr. Richitelli is survived by his wife, Christie Richitelli of the home; his daughters, Christina Miller (Charles) of Waterloo, Emily Richitelli of Columbia, SC; and Tyler Richitelli (fiancé, Austin Kelly); his sister, Kimberly Sobocinski (Kevin) of Hilton Head, SC; his grandchildren, Parker Miller, Michael Yates, Carleigh Miller, Kinsleigh Miller, Trinity Vaughn, and Jaime Jo Kelly; sister-in-law, Melody Richitelli; nephews, Dante and McClain Richitelli; and a niece, Kaitlyn Sobocinski.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, David Richitelli.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM at the Gray Funeral Home in Laurens.
