Steve Elledge, age 71, of 403 Frances Street, widower of Cathy Wilkie Elledge, passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2021 at his home.
He was born in, September 8, 1949, and was a son of the late Clarence Arthur and Thelma Prather Elledge.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill and Randall Hurley; his grandchildren, Makayla and Logan, Jordan and Taylor, Chelsea and Timothy, Jacob Croy, Rusty Sanders (Makayla) and Brandon Sherfield; step-daughters, Wendy and Renee Croy; his six great-grandchildren; his special pet, Snuggles; and extended family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Phillip Elledge, and Mike Elledge.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11 am at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive immediately following the service.
