Steven Dale Nelsin, Sr, age 67, of 121 East Peninsula Drive, and husband of Gudula Michelle Reif Nelsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
Born in Ft. Bragg, NC, Steve was a US Army Veteran serving first during the Vietnam Era and serving a second term during the late 1970’s. He retired from SCDOT and was later a consultant for HDR. Steve was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the American Legion. He was also an Alabama Crimson Tide Football fanatic.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Steven Dale Nelsin, Jr. and wife Andrea of Fountain Inn, SC; sisters, Sheryle Lynn Rierson and husband Richard of Kannapolis, NC and Carol N. Davis and husband Stanley of Concord, NC; and three grandchildren, Carson Dale Nelsin, Jonathan Tyler Nelsin, and Adisson Anthony.
A private funeral service will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, conducted by Chaplain Captain Steven Evans. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
