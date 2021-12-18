Steven "Seamore" E. Morse - Clinton

Steven “Seamore” E. Morse, age 56, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Morse was born in Greenwood and was a son of Julia B. Galloway of Clinton and Jim Morse of Clinton.
He was an automotive mechanic and loved working on all things mechanical. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Joanna.
In addition to his mother and father he is survived by a daughter, Candace Eaves of Clinton; a sister, Jennifer L Morse of Cross Hill; a niece, Kerry Morse and a nephew Terry Morse Jr.
Mr. Morse is predeceased by a brother, Terry Morse and grandparents, Tullie E. and Madge M. Blackwell.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Joanna.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Laurens County Cancer Association P.O. Box 0006 Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com