Susan Teresa Terry Pitts, age 80, of Clinton, SC, widow of Frank S. Pitts, Sr., passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 3, 1942 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late William Davenport Terry and Edna Jackson Terry.
She is survived by her two sons, Frank S. Pitts, Jr. (Kelly) and William Paul Pitts, Sr.; her eight grandchildren, Corey (Stephanie) Pitts, SSG William P. Pitts, Jr. (Ashlee), Casey Pitts, Ashley Hernandez (Dylan), Carey Pitts, Trent Pitts, Tori Pitts, and Ethan Pitts; her 11 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sophia, Jackson, Aaron, Aubri, Gabriel, Jacobi, Isabella, Ariannah, Andrew, and Alexandria.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Carol Terry; her grandson, Brandon Tyler Pitts; and her great-grandson, Adam Sebastian Pitts.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:30- 4:30 at Gray Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Rosemont Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.