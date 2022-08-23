Suzanne Hester Smith - Laurens

Suzanne Hester Smith, age 57, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Sam Hester, Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Hester. She was a member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church and loved her grandchildren very much.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters, Samantha Smith (Edward) of Simpsonville and Anna Smith (Raquel) of Woodruff; grandchildren, Peyton Erwin, Phillip Erwin, Asher Hamilton, and Ava Hamilton; sister, Debbie H. Smith (Randy) of Easley; nephew, Brent Hester of Greenville; niece, Cara Smith of Easley; and special friends, Pamela Hamilton and Skylur Ware.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was predeceased by a brother, Michael Hester.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. The family will visit with friends immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at the home, 128 Bushy Creek Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.