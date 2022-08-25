Swanalee Inez Melton Leopard - Hickory Tavern

Swanalee Inez Melton Leopard, age 69, of the Hickory Tavern Community and widow of Jimmy Ray “Buck” Leopard, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carlyle Senior Care of Fountain Inn.
Born in Summerville, she was a daughter of the late John Martin Melton and Florina Justus Melton. Mrs. Leopard was a member of Grace Community Chapel. She enjoyed being retired; and spent her time crafting and making things for her family.
She is survived by: her children, Jim Leopard (Ashley) of Gray Court and Stephanie L. Allen (Steven) of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Eugene Melton and Willis Melton (Sallie) both of Gray Court; sisters, Creola Leopard (Sammy) and Joyce Holliday (Ken) both of Gray Court; grandchildren, Amelia Allen, Bryson Leopard (Lexus), Justin Leopard and Cody Leopard; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sophia and Easton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Wanda Collins.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Grace Community Chapel conducted by Rev. Jim Leopard with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
