Sybil Babb Smith - Laurens

Mrs. Sybil Babb Smith, age 85, entered into rest on December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Darrell Smith. She was born May 6, 1935, in Belton, SC and was the daughter of the late Elbert and Sybil Pressley Babb. She was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church and was a retired personnel Manager of K-Mart Corporation. Her hobbies included working with flowers, sewing, crocheting, quilting and working her puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Tumblin and husband Dean; daughter Sonja Renwick and husband Mike; son Randy Smith and Jamie; daughter, Linda Gosnell and husband David; and son Mark Smith and wife Donna; sister, Martha Moody; brothers, Gary Babb and Edgar Babb. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren: Van, Keri, Rose and Chandler Tumblin, Heather, Brady, Weston, and Colt Norris; Dayna, Chris and Renwick Brown, Alyssa Renwick; Jake, Amanda and a soon to be great-granddaughter, Avery Kay Smith; Hunter and Kambrea Gosnell; Hollie and Sidney Smith; and Seth Rieg.
She was predeceased by her son, Robert Darrell Smith and her sisters, Anita Campbell, Frances Holliday, and Brenda Babb, and her stepmother, Myrtie Babb.
The family would like to thank Hospice Staff, Jessica Garrett, Denise Tucker and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
The family extends a very special thanks to her granddaughter, Kambrea Gosnell, for her loving care of her Nanny each morning.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Rev. Jim Hamilton with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.