Sybil Taylor Cromer, age 83, of 142 East Lake Drive, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Marion French Jones and Elizabeth Mae Meeks Jones. Sybil was employed with GE for many years before retiring with PRTC. She was a member of Laurens Pentecostal Holiness; and was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving are her son, Mark Taylor (Patti) of Mountville; six grandchildren, Wes Taylor (Mary Beth), Allison Taylor, Matthew Taylor (Autumn), Samantha Littlejohn (Joe), Kalie Taylor, and Ellie Taylor; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sybil was predeceased by her first husband, Carroll A. Taylor and her second husband, Ed Cromer; and a son, Myron Taylor.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ronnie Barnes.
The family will be at residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Thursday, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Laurens Pentecostal Holiness, 26 Wallace Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
