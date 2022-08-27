Tammie Lynn Marshall, age 54, of Laurens and wife of Steven Glenn Marshall, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Orangeburg, SC, she was a daughter of Sylvene Hilley Hall of Belton and the late Walter Roy Hall. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her grandchildren dearly. She worked many years as a Pharmacy Technician with Walmart.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Danielle Lynch (Thomas) and Stephen Marshall (Lauren) both of Laurens; grandchildren, Mason, Rylee, Brantley and one on the way; sister, Becky Hall of Anderson; and brother, Roy Hall of NC.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory is assisting the family.