Tara Lane Mathis of 127 J.D. Road, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Loma Linda, California and was the daughter of Conrad Paul and stepmother Kathy Paul of Missouri.
Mrs. Mathis was retired from Food Service having worked in Restaurant Management with several restaurant chains.
Surviving are her husband, David Mathis, one daughter, Kali Paul, one stepson, Allen Mathis, and one step grandson, Ace Mathis, a sister Andrea Paul and two half-brothers, Mike Rowe and Kevin Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother Maria Ives Paul and a brother Conrad Paul.
No services are planned at this time.