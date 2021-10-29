Ted L. Wilson, Sr. - Laurens

Ted L. Wilson, Sr., age 74, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Johnny William Wilson and Evelyn Marie Braswell Wilson.
Mr. Wilson retired from Greenwood Construction and was a former employee of B. F. Shaw and Lowery Mechanical. He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church, and was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved working in his yard and being outside in his swing, and was an avid Clemson fan.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Simmons Wilson; his sons, Ted L. Wilson, Jr. and William “Billy” Lynn Wilson, both of Laurens; his daughter, Kimberly Ann Wilson Shelton and husband, Scott, of Laurens; five grandchildren, Justin Troy Wilson, Haley Ann Stephens and husband, Dillard, Megan Noel Shelton and fiancé, Daniel Blackshire, Noah Scott Shelton, and William Zachariah Wilson; two great-grandsons, Mason Troy Wilson and William Gray Stephens; and many, many honorary children and grandchildren that affectionately called him “Papa” over the past 50 plus years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was predeceased by two brothers, Johnny W. Wilson, Jr. and Gary Lynn Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1st, at 2 PM, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church, officiated by Rev. Leon Bible, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM in the Church Sanctuary.
