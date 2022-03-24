Ted Williams Taylor - Laurens

Ted Williams Taylor, age 86, of Laurens, and husband of Doris Smith Taylor, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Laurens, he was the only child of the late William Carl and Josie Williams Taylor. Ted attended Clemson and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens where he was a member of Searchers Sunday School Class. He loved to travel, having visited 48 states by motorcycle and was a member of several motorcycle clubs such as: the Social Security Gang, Emerald City Gold Wings, SC Gold Wing Road Riders, and International Gold Wing Road Rider Association. Ted was also a member of the Laurens County Cattlemen’s Association, Beefmaster Breeders United, Quarter Horse Association, and was a Paint Horse enthusiast. He was one of the motorcycle escorts for the Flight of the Dove, a bicycle fundraiser for Hospice of Laurens County.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Vicky Taylor Culbertson (Calvin) of Laurens, SC, Tim Taylor (Melissa) of New Castle, CO, and Jennifer Taylor Haskett (Michael) Summerville, SC; his grandchildren, Roy Culbertson (Jennifer), Carla Weisner (Jay), Gritton Culbertson (Molly), Davis Taylor (Kallie), Miranda Taylor (Troy), Nathan Taylor (Sandra), Max Haskett and MaryTom Haskett; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Weisner, Emmett Weisner, Case Culbertson and Olivia Taylor.
A Celebration of Ted’s Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Daniel Eplee. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the social hall of First United Methodist Church immediately following the Celebration of Life.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Laurens County for the love and care given to Ted.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or First United Methodist Church, 244 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
