Teddy Brewster - Laurens

Mr. Teddy Brewster, age 63, of 138 Traction Street Passed away on Monday January 25, 2021.
Born in Laurens County, he was son of the late Jesse Haynes Brewster and, Helen Smith Brewster.
He is survived by His wife Regina Smoak Brewster; four sons, Kushon (Denika) Brewster of Greenville, South Carolina, Devon Brewster of Detroit Michigan, Christopher Brewster of New York, New York, and Willie (Fatimah) Bell of Easley, South Carolina; one daughter, Jessica Brewster of Knoxville, Tennessee; five brothers, Edward Brewster of Laurens, South Carolina, Fredrick Brewster of Newark , New Jersey, Willie Brewster of Laurens, South Carolina, Karl Brewster of Laurens, South Carolina, and David (Chandra) Brewster of New Jersey; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
******DUE TO COVID-19 MASK MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCE OBSERVED*****
Public Viewing will be Friday January 29, 2021 from 9am-7pm
Private Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville, South Carolina. Burial will follow in Rocky Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurens, South Carolina.