Mr. Teddy Cook, age 66, of 501 Laurel Hill Church Road, Waterloo, SC, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Cook; one daughter, Tijuana Cook; one sister, Barbara (Ken) Grant and one grandchild.
Private gravesite services will be held on Tuesday, June 16,2020 at 12 noon, at Franklin Cemetery in Crosshill, SC, with Reverend Anthony Sims officiating.
The families are at their respected home.
The Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.
Public viewing will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from 2-7.